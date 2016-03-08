Chelsea loanee to start for AC Milan against Genoa despite poor form

The Rossoneri have already started to question the transfer of the French midfielder, who hasn't lived up to the standards thus far. However, despite this, Gattuso could give him yet another second chance of redeeming himself, as he looks set to start against Genoa ahead of Franck Kessie.

Milan won their last game as they put three past Sampdoria at San Siro, after losing two consecutive games. With that said, a win against Genoa would put them in fourth place, and thus fans have already condemned the decision to start Bakayoko as the game is a crucial one. It remains to be seen if he can perform, for once.

As reported by several outlets in Italy this morning, including the likes of Mediaset and Sky Italia, Bakayoko is heading towards a start against Genoa on Wednesday evening, despite his poor run of form with Milan.