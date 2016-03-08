Chelsea looking to replace Willian: Blues emerge as AC Milan's first competitor for Brazilian winger

Chelsea are believed to be AC Milan's first competitors for Brazilian winger Bernard. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star is available as a free agent as his contract with the Ukraine club expired in June.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the player wants € 3 million for the next four or five seasons. Agents of the Brazilian footballer want high commission and the Rossoneri need them to cut their demands.



The player would be open to move to AC Milan but an economic agreement has not been reached yet.



As per Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport Chelsea are pushing to sign the player but Bernard wants to wait for AC Milan. The Blues could make a better offer if Willian joins Man United. For now, Maurizio Sarri's side are AC Milan's number one contenders for Bernard.



