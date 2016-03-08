Chelsea losing to Bournemouth: Sarri takes off Higuain

30 January at 22:25
Sarri and Chelsea are certainly having a tough time thus far away at Bournemouth, as after 78 minutes (at the time of writing) they are losing by three goals by nil. 
 
Their new signing, Gonzalo Higuain, didn't make much of an impact during the game while he was still on the field, getting only 65 minutes before Sarri decided to replace him with Giroud. In fact, the Argentinian didn't have a single shot on target, looking much like the man he was at AC Milan. 

