Welcome to London, and welcome to Chelsea, Jorginho!

Chelsea has just formally announced the purchase of Jorginho from Napoli with a message on Twitter. Folowwing Maurizio Sarri, announced this morning, comes the official on the Italian-Brazilian midfielder. He chose Chelsea while saying no to Guardiola's Manchester City in order to follow his mentor.The player has signed a contract for the next 5 years, until 2023. He will wear the number 5 shirt.