Chelsea make offer for Juve star defender and it’s proof Sarri deal could be close

Chelsea have made an offer for Juventus star defender Daniele Rugani and a meeting between the player’s entourage and the chiefs of the Serie A giants is currently ongoing at Milan’s Palazzo Parigi.



According to our sources Chelsea have offered € 30 million to sign the Italian defender who has also being monitored by Arsenal.



​Juventus’ asking price is € 40 million and the Old Lady is currently negotiating with the agent of the Italian defender.



​Chelsea’s interest in Rugani is the proof that talks with Maurizio Sarri could have a positive end pretty soon.



It is no secret that Sarri is a long time admirer of the Italy International who played under the Italian tactician at Empoli.



​When Sarri moved to Napoli and Rugani joined Juventus in summer 2015, the Italian tactician tried to sign him for the partenopei but Juventus blocked the transfer of the Italian defender who is regarded as one of the most promising and talented centre-backs of his generation.



