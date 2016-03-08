Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has just arrived at Milan's La Madonnina clinic to undergo his medical tests with AC Milan. The French midfielder will join the Serie A giants on an initial € 5 million loan deal with the Rossoneri that can make the player's move permanent for € 35 million at the end of the season.



Bakayoko failed to impress in his fist year at Chelsea and aims to get more game time under Gennaro Gattuso. Watch the picture of Bakayoko arriving for his medical tests with AC Milan.







Watch this space to have every live updates from Milan. Watch more picture in the gallery.

Daniele Longo, Milan correspondent