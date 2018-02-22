Jordi Alba’s agent has given hope to Premier League fans by lamenting the postponement of a new contract.

The Everton and Manchester United target has a deal with the Catalans until 2020, but his agent, Vicente Fores, told SPORT that Raul Sanllehi had offered them a new deal a year and a half ago, and that nothing has materialised since.

The left-back gets on very well with Lionel Messi, and is known for his attacking forays.

“Raul Sanllehi was still at the club when they told us not to worry, that they were going to call us to renew,” Vicente Fores told SPORT.

“But we are still waiting. It’s been a year and a half now. We don’t understand anything, maybe it’s normal for Barça or maybe they’re not happy with the performances of a player included in FIFA’s XI and who is the defender with the most assists in European football.”

“There are two years left [on the deal] and we will see what’s going on, but we’re relaxed about it,” Fores added.

The full-back, who is known for getting forward (three goals, eight assists this season), recently stated that he