Follow Chelsea-Man United LIVE



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE K.O.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 home Premier League games against Manchester United (W10 D5 L1), a 2-3 defeat in October 2012.



Manchester United have lost more Premier League games against Chelsea than against any other side (18), and the Blues are one of only two sides the Red Devils have lost more games against than they’ve won in the Premier League, along with Brighton.



In all competitions, Man Utd haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012-13 season (P6 W0 D1 L5), losing the last three trips by an aggregate score of 0-6.



Games between Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League have produced 232 yellow cards – 17 more than any other fixture in the competition’s history.



Chelsea are looking to remain unbeaten in their first nine games to a Premier League season for the third time, also doing so in their title winning seasons of 2005-06 and 2014-15.