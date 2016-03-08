Chelsea manager Sarri faces misconduct charges after Burnley game

24 April at 14:15
The English Football Association have decided to charge Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri with misconduct after his apparent involvement within drama that took place after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Burnley came to an end. Commotion evolved into a full tunnel brawl and Sarri's assistant, Gianfranco Zola, said that Sarri was only trying to sort out his own players and nothing more.

In a statement from the FA, it reads: "​Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday’s (22/04/2019) Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley. The Chelsea manager has until 18:00 on Friday (26/04/2019) to provide a response."

