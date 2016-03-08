In the morning, she met with Juventus' Fabio Paratici, before heading back immediately to Nice after lunch. In Nice, Chelsea will play a friendly against Inter on Saturday.

During the meeting, one operation was mainly discussed (Rugani), but the parties also addressed the situation of Gonzalo Higuain, who's also on the radar of Milan.

In regards to the defender, the operation could be closed at €55m. In the evening, there will be further updates on the matter.

