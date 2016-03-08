Chelsea midfielder completes Milan medical, signs contract; announcement imminent
13 August at 20:45Tiemoue Bakayoko, Chelsea’s French midfielder, is on the verge of completing a switch to Italian giants AC Milan.
Bakayoko signed for Chelsea from AS Monaco last season for a figure of around €45 million, yet the Frenchman failed to replicate his form that got him signed in the first place and is already heading for an exit.
The deal is reportedly to be a €5 million loan with an option to purchase the player for another €35 million – should he perform well for the Rossoneri.
Today, Bakayoko completed his medical tests with Milan, before arriving at Casa Milan to sign his contract and talk things over fully with the club.
The press release regarding the signing is expected this evening, whilst the presentation is expected to take place before Friday at the latest; with Milan fans excited to see their new man in action – hoping he can replicate his wonderful form at Monaco.
