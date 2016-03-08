Chelsea midfielder could join teammate Victor Moses in move abroad

Fenerbahce completed the 18-month loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses today, as the Turkish giants look to salvage their abysmal first half of the Turkish Super Lig season. Fenerbahce sit in 16th out of the 18 teams in the league, as of the time of writing, and are in dire need of additions to salvage their season.With Moses now onboard, another Chelsea midfielder could join him at the Turkish club. Reports suggest that Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also a target, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea. With the track now open between the two clubs, another deal could take place - however, Chelsea may need to first source a player to fill their English quota of home-grown players.

