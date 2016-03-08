Chelsea midfielder 'dreams' of playing for PSG; 'would like to work with Conte'

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko came to an end of his loan spell with AC Milan at the end of the 2018/19 season; returning to Chelsea where he could play a bigger role next season, given the West London club's transfer ban.



Speaking to L'Equipe, Bakayoko revealed some interesting insights into his future, hinting at a potential dream move to PSG or working under Antonio Conte, who has recently been appointed Inter manager.



"​I have a three-year contract, I have no choice. Of what will happen then, I have no certainty but I have to go back to Chelsea, that's the only thing I know.



"The relationship with Gattuso? It was a tense relationship, we didn't really get along. But in the end we were both focused on the goal of bringing the club back into the Champions League. Unfortunately, we did not succeed. But I do not necessarily want to talk about my former coach.



"The controversy after Milan-Bologna? It is difficult to hear certain things, knowing that they are false. It did not go as it was told. But we know the current world... It was just a piece of news... how we over-analyse things... but it is what it is, I have no grudge.



"Future? I can't lie, I'd like to play one day in Paris. I'm happy for Leo, he made me come to Milan and allowed me to regain my level, giving me confidence, I respect him very much as I respect the Rossoneri club. I'd be happy to come to Paris, the club I support in my city. I am convinced that he will do a great job and I wish him well. One thing is certain, one day I would like to play at PSG. It would represent something important for me and my family. We are all true Parisians.



"One coach I would like to work with? I really like Conte, I think Allegri has the same style of play."