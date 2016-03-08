Chelsea midfielder warns club about star departure
27 September at 15:30Eden Hazard stayed at Chelsea this summer, despite plenty of links suggesting that he would be leaving the club in favour of a move to Real Madrid, which Hazard himself described as his ‘preferred destination.’ Despite this, Chelsea priced Real Madrid out of a move for the Belgian superstar, setting the price-tag for the 27-year-old at way over €200million.
Speaking to British newspaper Standard Sport, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who himself has been linked with a move away from the club, spoke more about Hazard’s exit, praising Chelsea for keeping hold of him for at least another year:
“It was an easy decision, especially now, because at this stage how much can Eden cost? Not many teams in the world can buy Eden Hazard. He still had two years left on his contract.
“Next year if he has one year left, that’s a different story. You don’t have as much power as a club. Eden is one of the best players in the world.
“But having two years left, especially how the market is, it’s basically impossible to sign him up. I don’t think it was that hard from the club.”
