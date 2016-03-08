Napoli are certainly counting a lot on José Callejon at the moment, despite his 31 years of age.

We can exclusively reveal that Milan and eventually Chelsea tried to make enquiries him, with the Pensioners even making a super offer at the last minute before being told no.

The Spaniard has netted 74 goals in over 250 goals in all competitions for the Partenopei, and has been untouchable on the right wing for the Azzurri.

​While Chelsea made that offer, Aurelio De Laurentiis was not to be shifted. He held for over a year in Milan’s case, as the Rossoneri had wanted Calleti as of the previous summer, meeting agent Manuel Garcia Quilon a number of times.

The channel was opened with the Reina deal.



Atletico Madrid were also interested, but Napoli’s resistance led to everyone desisting… except for Quilon, who offered Milan a promising young buck with similar skills: Samu Castillejo, who joined earlier this week from Villareal.