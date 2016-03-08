The Spanish striker has been very successful at Napoli, scoring 73 goals in all competitions since he joined from Real Madrid five seasons ago.

The 31-year-old has done very well for himself, and would be interested in a payrise. Only signed for €9 million by the Azzurri, Callejon has gone on to star for Maurizio Sarri.

The Pensioners are close to signing the gaffer, a story we have reported on for weeks now. We have also mentioned that the Spanish winger was on his shopping list.

Callejon is liked by Milan too, and we wrote last week that the Rossoneri were “desperate” to sign him. He only has a €20m release clause, a result of his favourable signing terms.

We also wrote that the Spaniard - formerly of Real Madrid - wants to leave, and that Pepe Reina called him on Whatsapp in order to persuade him to join him in the San Siro, which he moved to on a free.