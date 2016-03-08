Chelsea-MOL Vidi: Match preview and predicted line-ups
04 October at 16:30Chelsea host Hungarian side MOL Vidi at Stamford Bridge this evening as Maurizio Sarri’s side look to make it two wins from two games in the Europa League. Chelsea defeated PAOK 1-0 in Greece two weeks ago, whilst Vidi suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bosnian side BATE Borisov, who currently top the group.
Chelsea are in a fairly good run of form, still unbeaten this season and with three wins from their last five games in all competitions. Most recently, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League, just 3 days after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup 3rd round. Chelsea have also drawn 0-0 away at West Ham, beaten PAOK 1-0 and triumphed 4-1 over Cardiff to round off their last five fixtures.
MOL Vidi, on the other hand, currently sit in 3rd place in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga, after having won four, drawn three and lost once in their opening 8 games of the season. Vidi were initially in Champions League qualifications yet were eliminated by Greek side AEK Athens, losing 3-2 on aggregate. Vidi could not hold their own at home to BATE so the likelihood is that they could struggle against Sarri’s side this evening.
Predicted line-ups:
Chelsea: Kepa; Zappacosta, Rudiger, Cahill, Emerson; Fabregas, Ampadu, Barkley; Moses, Morata, Hudson-Odoi
MOL Vidi: Tujvel; Fiola, Vinicius, Juhasz, Stopira; Nego, Hadzic, Patkal; Kovacs, Huszti; Scepovic
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments