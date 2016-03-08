Chelsea, Morata admits he could have made Italy return
04 August at 15:05Alvaro Morata could have returned to Italy, the attacker has revealed in a long interview given to the Daily Mirror. The Spaniard began with his struggles in front of goal last season. "I did not want to talk to anyone, I did not want to listen to anyone, I just wanted to stay in my house…I came to Chelsea with great expectations, with a lot of pressure and at a certain point I had problems that did not exist.
On Italy – “I could have returned to Italy, my wife is also Italian. Or I could go back to Spain: I had a lot of offers and they offered me a lot of money, but I decided to stay here and fight. I want to change the past and I decided to stay at Chelsea to show who I am”
The birth of the twins? Their birth was the most beautiful feeling of my life! How are they? Leonardo is quieter while Alessandro is a bit crazy. All I have now in my mind is to score, to score and to score again. Then come home and be with my children and my wife: that's all I want”
Exclusion from the World Cup? It was late at night and I received a phone call. It was the coach of Spain Lopetegui who told me: 'You do not fit in my plans'. I'm not ashamed to admit that I cried so much after hearing that decision. I am 25 years old and the World Cup would have represented everything for me.”
Click here for more transfer news from around Europe
Go to comments