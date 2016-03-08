Chelsea, Morata admits that he wanted Serie A return

Ex-Juve striker and current Chelsea star Alvaro Morata had this to say about a return to the Italian Serie A as he spoke to the press (via Marca): " Last year was a disaster, I had some difficulties. Future? Well during the summer I did consider returning to La Liga or the Italian Serie A but I stayed in the EPL instead. I now want to bounce-back strong". You can click on our gallery zone to view some Morata-Chelsea pics right here right now on Calciomercato.com.