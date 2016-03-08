Chelsea, Morata: "Epl title? It's the toughest title to win..."

04 November at 19:35
Chelsea played against Crystal Palace today in the EPL as Maurizio Sarri's team won by a 3-1 score line. Here is what Alvaro Morata had to say to the press as he talked to Sky Sport after the game: "EPL title? It's not easy to win it. According to me, it's the toughest title to win in the world. We want to compete hard and play well every game. Goal? It hasn't been easy for me but now things are going better...".

