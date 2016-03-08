Chelsea, Morata involved in swap deals with Serie A stars? the situation
15 June at 14:35Chelsea could be involved in a swap deal this summer, with Alvaro Morata set to leave and Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 75 million euros. While Morata did find the back of the net 11 times in the Premier League for the Blues, he could not nail a spot for himself in the first team at any point in the season. He has drawn links with other clubs over the past few weeks, with AC Milan and Juventus interested in him.
Reports had previously suggested that Chelsea can look to do a swap deal involving Gonzalo Higuain and Morata with Juventus as the Argentine could replace the former Real Madrid teammate. The Old Lady will part ways with Higuain if only they receive an offer in the region of 60 million euros this summer.
And with Donnarumma too all but set to leave the rossoneri this summer, Milan see Morata as a top-striker target and the player too wants to return to Italy. A swap deal involving Donnarumma and Morata could also be possible, with the Blues set to part ways with Thibaut Courtois this summer.
Have a look at a gallery of Chelsea's summer transfer targets in the Serie A this summer
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments