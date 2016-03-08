Chelsea, Morata reveals why he chose to stay in the summer

14 November at 20:30
Alvaro Morata, the Spanish striker of Chelsea, has spoken to BBC about how he overcame a difficult moment during the last season: “my head wasn’t in the right place. I was angry with everyone. Referees, rivals, fans. I was not balanced, I realized it and I asked for help. It's not easy: it does not take a week or two to recover.”
 
When a player hears the word 'psychologist', he takes a step back but I realized that I needed help.” The former player of Real Madrid described his feelings last year: “In the summer, I told myself that it would be a good solution to move to a club with less pressure, where I could be happy again. Suddenly, I found myself in a black hole, it seemed that my supporters did not love me. On the street they told me to leave Chelsea. We are human. At that moment I realized to bottom, I did not understand what was happening. But now I'm back to smile, it's all about your head, it’s the one who drive the body.”
 
Morata returns to his disappointment for not had played the World Cup: “I had left Madrid to play the World Cup and I did not play it anyway. I do not think I'll come back to facing a terrible period like that, again. The past is the past, in the future I will be stronger when I will tackle adversity. This year at Chelsea I have changed the number: I have chosen 29 because is the date my children were born. Moreover, I wanted to look ahead from last season and from all the bad moments experienced. “
 
