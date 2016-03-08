Chelsea must hope Sarri has changed his mind on Europa League
31 August at 15:00The manager of Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri has publicly expressed his grievance for having to play in the Europa League on Thursday evening and then again play in the league on Sunday, which is a short period of time.
"Manifestation on the edge of madness, playing on Thursday evening, you return to the field after 60 hours. The League does not help us. A crazy stress, but it is the second European competition. Now let's just think about the game. Of course stress could increase later,” the manager of Chelsea said.
Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the new manager of the English Premier League club and last season he was at Napoli. While being the manager of the Italian club last season, he was out of the group stages of the Champions League and in the Europa League in the last 32.
If Chelsea has to win the Europa League, Maurizio Sarri has to change his view while managing to help Chelsea to win both competitions.
