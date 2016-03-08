Michy Batshuayi is not going to remain at Crystal Palace. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea are open to selling the player for € 45 million, a fee that the Eagles are unable to match. The Belgian striker had been linked with a move to AC Milan in the January transfer window but the Rossoneri eventually signed Piatek to replace Gonzalo Higuain who joined the Blues on loan with an option to buy.
Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on loan in January and scored three goals in 11 appearances with the Premier League side.
AC Milan are not interested anymore in signing the former Marseille star although the position of the Rossoneri could change if Patrick Cutrone seeks for a summer exit. The Italian striker lost his starter status when Piatek joined the San Siro hierarchy and many Serie A clubs, including Torino and Fiorentina are reportedly interested in signing him. Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with securing the player's services.
Chelsea name Batshuayi price-tag amid AC Milan links
12 April at 21:40
