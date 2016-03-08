Chelsea, new contract ready for breakout star
23 October at 16:15Chelsea are ready to offer a new contract to their 22-year-old breakout star Tammy Abraham, according to a report from British newspaper the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
Despite the fact that his current contract expires with the South London club, they are keen to extend it by a few more years and bump his wages up to £100 thousand a week, owing to his amazing start to the season.
Abraham, who spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, has played 12 games for the Blues so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in that time. His performances have seen 33-year-old French forward Olivier Giroud relegated to the bench, with coach Frank Lampard instead preferring to take advantage of Abraham’s incredible run of form.
The 22-year-old English forward has scored one hat-trick and two braces so far this season, with Chelsea hoping that the striker will continue his impressive form for the rest of the season.
