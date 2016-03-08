Chelsea News: 4 names shortlisted for the post-Sarri era

19 March at 13:45
The roads of Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea have never been so far away after Chelsea' 0-2 defeat against Everton on Sunday and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues are already looking around for potential replacements for next summer.

According to the Milan-based paper, Chelsea are ready to focus on England assistant Steve Holland as an interim technician, to then focus on the big name, with four names on the shortlist: ​Nuno Espírito Santo, Laurent Blanc, Massimiliano Allegri and John Terry.

Sarri is under enormous pressure at the Stamford Bridge, as his team currently sits in 6th place in the standings, 3 points away from Arsenal and a Champions League spot.

However, in the Europa League, Chelsea are on a much better run, with the Blues already in the quarterfinals of the competition in which they will face Slavia Prague. It is worth noting that the victor of the Europa League has a guaranteed spot in the next edition of the Champions League.

