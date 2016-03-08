Chelsea news: Bakayoko redemption a priority for AC Milan; the latest
21 April at 21:30
Bakayoko's future seems destined to be at AC Milan, despite the relatively high price tag that is his release clause. In fact, by every game that goes by, the Rossoneri management is more convinced of signing him on a permanent deal.
Incredible, really, if you look at how the season began. "He has to adjust his posture. We are working on it, it will not be easy," Gattuso stated last year. Now, however, he has exceeded all expectations, becoming a key player for Gattuso's team.
The redeem the player, Milan will have to pay €35m to Chelsea, which is a very high figure considering the Rossoneri's issues with FFP. Therefore, they will try to negotiate a discount with Chelsea, hoping that the good relations between the two will allow them to do so. Furthermore, Bakayoko is not even in Chelsea's future plans, while at Milan he would be a key player in the project.
