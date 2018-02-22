Chelsea news: Borussia Dortmund rival Juve for Morata
16 May at 19:30Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard joined the Blues on a € 80 million deal last summer but during his first campaign at Stamford Bridge he failed to live up to expectations scoring just 15 goals in all competitions.
According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund prefer to sign Morata rather than Michy Batshuayi who joined the Germans on loan from Chelsea in January.
Juventus are known to be long time admirers of the Spain International who has already played for two seasons in Turin.
The Serie A giants are open to sign the player on a two-year loan deal with option to buy set to € 45 million. The player’s loan move would cost Juve an extra € 15 million.
Psg have also been linked with signing the former Real Madrid star although the Ligue 1 giants must wait to know Uefa’s sanctions for breach of financial fair play before making an opening bid for Morata.
