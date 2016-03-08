It appears that many players were lobbying N’Golo Kanté to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Chelsea star has been a decisive force in their midfield, and seems to have acquired a new role in the Pensioners’ midfield under new Coach Maurizio Sarri.

L’Équipe write that a number of fellow French national teamers - who all just happen to play for PSG - were lobbying Kanté this summer. Their names?

Kylian Mbappé

Kanté was signed from Leicester City two season ago for €38 million, and earned a Premier League title in his first season, as well as Player of the Year.

Kanté was decisive as France went on to win the World Cup, too, one in which Mbappé played a starring role too.

The 27-year-old is from Paris, but has never played for PSG, having turned out for Caen before moving to England to join the Foxes.

, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola were the men responsible, as the Ligue 1 winners had lost Thiago Motta and needed someone to replace him.