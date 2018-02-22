Chelsea news: from Conte to Sarri & Higuain, latest updates
25 May at 10:30Chelsea have yet to announce the sacking of Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri is the leading candidate to take over in South West London, Calciomercato.com understands.
The former Napoli boss met representatives of Chelsea yesterday and a new meeting is expected to take place today.
Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich also met Mauricio Pochettino in the previous days but the Argentinean manager was not convinced by the offer of the Blues and he eventually decided to sign a new deal with Spurs.
Chelsea will need to sack Conte before hiring Sarri but the former Juventus manager wants the club to pay his € 13 million severance package in order to leave the club.
Meantime Italian media talk about Sarri’s possible appointment and claim Gonzalo Higuain would be his first choice to strengthen the Blues’ attacking department. According to La Repubblica, Higuain could leave for a fee in the region of € 55 million or in a swap deal with Alvaro Morata.
MORE CHELSEA RUMOURS IN OUR GALLERY
Go to comments