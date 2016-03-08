Speaking after the Belgian knocked in a Carabao Cup winner against Liverpool at Anfield, the former Napoli Coach said that "he is for sure one of the best [in the world], but I am absolutely convinced that he can improve.”

Having worked wonders with Lorenzo Insigne at Napoli, Sarri could have a huge impact on Hazard, who hasn’t got on very well with previous Coaches Antonio Conte and José Mourinho.

"If he's able to improve during the training, maybe he will be able to use himself at 100 percent because, I think that we have seen only 70, 80, 85 percent of his potential. I think that if he is able to improve, he will be the best in the world."

Sarri helped turn Insigne into a prolific scorer, the Italian finding the net far more often under Sarri (38 times) than he had in his previous three seasons (ten goals).

How can Hazard get even better? Here is Sarri’s answer:

"For example, with more intensity in training. I think [if he does that, he could be voted the best in the world]. It's very difficult to compare him with other players. He is a genius, I think. It's very difficult. He's unique."