Chelsea news: Kante snubs PSG and reveals which clubs he wants to join

Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante could be coming to an end to his time at Chelsea Football Club. The tenacious midfielder has been instrumental to Chelsea's success over the past couple of years but now large European giants come calling for the Frenchman.It was reported that Paris Saint-Germain were leading the chase for Kante. However, as per reports from French sports portal Le10Sport, N'Golo Kante has revealed to his representatives that he is not interested in a move to PSG and that there are three big clubs that he would rather join.The first club is Real Madrid; with Madrid's fierce La Liga rivals Barcelona also sniffing around the Chelsea man. The final option that Kante could seek out is a move to Germany to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.For now, Kante will remain at Stamford Bridge; as the club hope to put a big mid-season speed bump behind them, losing 6-0 to Manchester City last weekend, in order to bounce back and stay in the chase for Champions League football next season.

