Chelsea news: Lampard in pole to replace Sarri?

The permanence of Maurizio Sarri on Chelsea's bench is in serious doubt. At the current stage, the Blues are out of the top four spots in the Premier League and the Italian is walking on thin ice. His future on Chelsea's bench depends on the qualification for the Champions League which can either be snatched by ending the campaign in the top four spots of the Premier League or by winning the Europa League. If Sarri will fail to achieve this target he could be replaced by Frankie Lampard whose stocks are raising at the Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.