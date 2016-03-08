Maurizio Sarri claims that Alvaro Morata still needs confidence, but that a few goals should sort the former Juventus man out.

The Spaniard was accused of missing a hatful of chances in Chelsea’s Europa League win over PAOK in Thessaloniki.

The striker was signed for over €80 million in the summer of 2017, and began very strongly with ten goals before the Christmas break.

Yet the situation has degenerated since, and he has found himself playing less and less, and splitting time with Olivier Giroud.

"Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two three goals," Sarri told his post-match media conference. "I am not able to give him confidence.

"In this match he had three or four opportunities. He was unlucky. I hope for him in the future I can help him. But the confidence can come with goals.

"Maybe two goals in two matches, I don't know. For the first time in this season he was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."