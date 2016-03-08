Chelsea news: Mourinho reveals how he convinced Abramovich to sign Drogba

"I remember clearly how Abramovich was asking me, ‘Who? Who do you want as a striker?’. With all the big names in Europe at that time, I said Drogba. ‘Who is he? Where’s he playing?’, but I told him 'Mr Abramovich – pay. Pay, and don’t speak'."

The manager has always been full of praise for the Ivorian, and certainly didn't hold back on it this time either. Take a look at the video below for the full interview.

