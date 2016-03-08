Chelsea news: Mourinho reveals how he convinced Abramovich to sign Drogba
17 January at 20:50In an interview with Bein Sports, former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho revealed how he convinced Abramovich to sign Didier Drogba.
"I remember clearly how Abramovich was asking me, ‘Who? Who do you want as a striker?’. With all the big names in Europe at that time, I said Drogba. ‘Who is he? Where’s he playing?’, but I told him 'Mr Abramovich – pay. Pay, and don’t speak'."
The manager has always been full of praise for the Ivorian, and certainly didn't hold back on it this time either. Take a look at the video below for the full interview.
"Abramovich was asking me, 'Who?'"— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) 17 januari 2019
Mourinho on convincing the Chelsea owner to sign Didier Drogba!#beINMourinho #beINAFC #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/dwA5vakJoh
