Chelsea News: PSG to make last-minute Willian bid, Hudson-Odoi staying

After Neymar's long-term injury, Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a last-minute replacement on the transfer market and seem to have set their eyes on the star's countryman in England.



As reported by the Daily Mail and Sky Sports, the French team will try to sign Willian in the final hours of the transfer market. However, Chelsea do not seem interested to sell one of their star players at the end of the market session.



Moreover, the London-based club are looking to keep youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was a target for various German clubs throughout the months, most notably Bayern Munich.