Chelsea News: Sarri and Higuain out, Zidane and Icardi in?
16 February at 17:45Maurizio Sarri's position at Chelsea might not be as secure as at the beginning of the season after a great start to his career at the Stamford Bridge. His future is also linked very much to that of Gonzalo Higuain, as the player's arrival was an explicit request of the former Napoli man and there is an option to buy from Juventus included in the contract.
In case of an unsuccessful end to the season, the Blues are ready to start a new technical project, which would see both Sarri and Higuain leave the club. The duo would be replaced by Zinedine Zidane and Mauro Icardi, according to The Sun. The French coach has reportedly already said yes to Abramovich's proposal and wants the now former inter captain to join him in London.
Maurizio Sarri's side currently sits in 6th position in the Premier League table, one point from the fourth which guarantees a Champions League spot for next season's edition. It is likely that his future will be linked to the qualification for the competition.
