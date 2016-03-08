Chelsea news: Sarri fate can change Hudson-Odoi future

12 February at 16:45
According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, the future of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be directly linked to the future of Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The 18-year-old English winger was linked heavily with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer and then, more recently, over the January transfer window. However, Chelsea rejected bids from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi and the player remains in West London, for now.

Under Maurizio Sarri, Hudson-Odoi has been deprived of chances. However, after a poor run of form, Sarri's place at Chelsea is under threat and the coach has just six games to save his place at the club - or face being sacked just seven months after being appointed to the role.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


Sam Wilson @snhw_

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.