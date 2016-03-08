Chelsea news: Sarri fate can change Hudson-Odoi future

According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, the future of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be directly linked to the future of Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri.The 18-year-old English winger was linked heavily with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer and then, more recently, over the January transfer window. However, Chelsea rejected bids from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi and the player remains in West London, for now.Under Maurizio Sarri, Hudson-Odoi has been deprived of chances. However, after a poor run of form, Sarri's place at Chelsea is under threat and the coach has just six games to save his place at the club - or face being sacked just seven months after being appointed to the role.

Sam Wilson @snhw_