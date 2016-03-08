...
Chelsea news: watch the best pictures and videos of Lampard's Stamford Bridge return

01 November at 14:00
Yesterday evening, Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, where he spent many years playing for Chelsea during his career. This time out, though, he visited the stadium on the sidelines, being the manager of Derby County. 
 
Unfortunately for Lampard, his side lost the game after conceding two own-goals, both of which were quite incredible. They did, however, manage to score twice on Sarri's men. Cesc Fabregas grabbed the 3-2 winner for the home side shortly before the half-time break. 
 
Check out our gallery for videos and pics of Lampard's return. 

