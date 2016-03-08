Chelsea: Next stop Baku for Zappacosta

10 May at 09:00

Davide Zappacosta posted a dressing room picture on Twitter last night, of him and his Chelsea teammates celebrating their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final last night. Zappacosta came on for Andreas Christensen in the 74th minute as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Frankfurt, before holding their nerve to beat them on penalties, and booking their place in the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku at the end of the month.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.