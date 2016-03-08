Chelsea: Next stop Baku for Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta posted a dressing room picture on Twitter last night, of him and his Chelsea teammates celebrating their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final last night. Zappacosta came on for Andreas Christensen in the 74th minute as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Frankfurt, before holding their nerve to beat them on penalties, and booking their place in the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku at the end of the month.