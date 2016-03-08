Chelsea: Next stop Baku for Zappacosta
Davide Zappacosta posted a dressing room picture on Twitter last night, of him and his Chelsea teammates celebrating their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final last night. Zappacosta came on for Andreas Christensen in the 74th minute as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Frankfurt, before holding their nerve to beat them on penalties, and booking their place in the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku at the end of the month.
Next Stop Baku #CHEFRA pic.twitter.com/YrgfCeaweE— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 9, 2019
Go to comments