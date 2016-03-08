Chelsea not ready to give AC Milan Bakayoko discount: the details
30 March at 09:00Tiemoue Bakayoko has become a pillar of Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan side. The French midfielder, who arrived from Chelsea last summer, entered perfectly into the Rossoneri mechanisms after initial difficulties, carving out an important role in the team.
This is why Milan have no intention of losing the player and already working to redeem him from the English side, as reported by Sportitalia. In the summer it was agreed that the right of redemption will be set at 38 million euros, a figure that the Rossoneri hope to lower also by virtue of good relations with the Blues.
A lot, however, will depend on the extra-football dynamics of the side led by Maurizio Sarri and in particular their transfer market ban. If the ban is to be confirmed (on April 11 there will be a FIFA hearing), then Chelsea will hardly make a discount to lower the agreed 38 million fee, even more after the positive season for the former Monaco player. Milan is willing to bet on Bakayoko also for the future but a couple of days are still necessary for more clarity.
Go to comments