Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly offered cash plus Alvaro Morata to sign Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.Higuain is currently being linked in a possible swap deal with AC Milan involving Leonardo Bonucci, who is willing and likely to return to Turin a season after a season at Milan.SportItalia state that Chelsea have offered Juventus a player plush cash deal which will include Alvaro Morata and 55 million euros for Old Lady duo Daniele Rugani and Higuain.IlBianconeri have previously stated that Chelsea will not be willing to meet Juve's demands of 60 million euros for Higuain and 55 million euros for Rugani, despite their willingness to sign a centre-back and a striker this season.The Blues feel the offer of Morata and 55 million euros could be enough to lure their targets away from the bianconeri.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)