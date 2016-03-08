Chelsea offered former Napoli forward amidst Atletico Madrid rumours
11 July at 09:30According to reports yesterday from British newspaper the Daily Mail, Chelsea have been offered Sampdoria forward Duvan Zapata – a target of Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, Southampton and Jiangsu Suning.
Zapata, 27, completed a move from Napoli to Sampdoria this summer but he is already being rumoured with a move away from Italy.
The reports suggest that the player has been offered to Chelsea, yet they are stalling for two main reasons. Firstly, the confusion around the arrival of Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri; with it still unclear as to when the head coach will, or if he will, be appointed as the manager of the West London club.
Secondly, Chelsea must offload foreign players before they sign the Colombian forward; another thing that they will likely not be able to do until Conte is gone and Sarri is appointed.
Newcastle are also very interested in Zapata, yet Rafa Benitez is yet to make an official bid or register his formal interest in the striker.
