Chelsea on standby as Inter forward in Milan for future talks
08 January at 22:40Brazilian forward Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa is set to fly back to Italy to discuss his future, claims the Sun.
The 23-year-old has spent the last two-years back in Brazil, excelling with Flamengo where he scored an amazing 43 goals in 59 appearances, including scoring a double in the final of the Copa Libertadores against River Plate.
With his loan to Flamengo expiring January 1st 2020, Barbosa is set to fly back to Milan to discuss his future with Inter executives and transfer directors. The Brazilians book value has jumped since his return to form in his homeland, and thus, a host of clubs are now interested in his signature.
Chelsea are the latest front runners to sign him, with Frank Lampard keen to bring in another alternative to Tammy Abraham who has found himself taking on more responsibility then he expected to at his young age.
Gabigol would give the Blues another option, with Olivier Giroud, and Michy Batshuayi out of favour at Stamford Bridge and the former looking to move this market (possibly to Inter).
Anthony Privetera
