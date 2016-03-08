Chelsea open to move for Milan star and Roma join the mix, the details
15 July at 15:45The future of Milan is still in question, and that of Suso is not far behind.
One of the possible destinations if Suso is to leave is London: the agent Alessandro Lucci has proposed Suso to Chelsea, fresh from the arrival of Sarri, and actually the Blues would be interested in light of the potential departures of Hazard and Willian. The conditions of a deal, however, will change in a few hours: the details launched by Sportmediaset are confirmed after the verification of Calciomercato.com, that the termination clause of 38 million euro for foreign clubs will expire at the stroke of midnight. In other words, tomorrow those who want Suso outside of Italy will no longer have a set price but will necessarily have to deal with Milan.
The Rossoneri would still hope to collect between 35 and 40 million for the former Liverpool man who in the meantime sees a new suggestion bloom, this time in Serie A. The Giallorossi of Rome are considering a move for Suso. The track, however, has two major obstacles: the assessment of Suso, with Roma skeptical about allocating such a budget, and the will of Milan to sell the player abroad to avoid finding him as an opponent in the league.
