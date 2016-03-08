



It looks like Chelsea have jumped ahead of the competition in their quest for Nabil Fekir, according to France Football. The Blues have secured a new Coach, Maurizio Sarri, mere days before the start of the 2018-2019 season, and have little time to force through some deals to bolster his squad.

The Lyon star enjoyed an incredible 2017-2018 season, at one stage scoring almost every week in the Fall as OL finished a strong second, though they were still far removed from PSG.

His 18 Ligue 1 goals helped keep the Rhodaniens in the race for the Champions League spots.

The 25-year-old looked interesting in the few minutes he got with France at the

World Cup in Russia, too.

It initially appeared like Liverpool were the leading candidates to get his signature, but it now looks like the French star is wanted by Maurizio Sarri because he can link midfield and attack.

This explains why the Blues have “accelerated” talks, and why Liverpool find themselves behind in the race.