Chelsea Abramovich suspected of money laundering and contacts with organized crime

"A threat to public safety and a risk to reputation". These are the reasons for which Switzerland has denied Roman Abramovich's residence. This was revealed by the Swiss Tamedia, who, after a seven-month-long legal battle with the owner of Chelsea, was able to divulge the information obtained on the matter.



According to Tamedia, in fact, at the end of a careful review of the files, the Zurich-based police establishment would have ruled that part of the assets of the Russian magnate are of illegal origin. Thus, the denial of residence arrived.



Abramovich's lawyer, Daniel Glasl, denied this with an official note and asked the federal police to correct the facts.



"Any suggestion that Mr Abramovich was involved in money laundering or had any contact with criminal organizations are fully false," he said.



"Abramovich has never been accused of money laundering and has an empty criminal record. He has never been nor will be accused of connections with criminal organizations. He has undergone numerous controls by governments and business partners over the years and such unfounded claims have never been a problem," the lawyer added.

