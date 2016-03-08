His name? Dries Mertens, who smashed in a wondergoal for Belgium on Monday to break the deadlock against Panama in a 3-0 win.

The Napoli star is coming off two prolific seasons at the San Paolo, but wouldn’t be expected to be a striker at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old, whose release clause of €28 million recently expired, is believed to cost around €40m now.

Mertens is wanted by Sarri as a false nine, someone to pair with Eden Hazard behind the striker.

Sarri is set to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, who has already joined the Azzurri, and who is a former Chelsea Coach himself.

The Belgian star played in a false nine position before being used as a striker by Sarri two seasons ago, following Gonzalo Higuain’s 90m move to Juventus.

Will the Belgian be another Serie A addition to Cobham?