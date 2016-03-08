Chelsea post 'say no to anti-semitism' video
27 January at 12:10Premier League giants Chelsea posted a video on Twitter recently remembering the Holocaust and proving their stance against anti-semetism.
The video shows Blues defender Antonio Rudiger and people from various ethinicities coming together and talking about how the Holocaust thousands of Jews.
Please take a moment to watch this. #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/9caXmbpRRH— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2019
The video goes on to show people saying that they're against anti-semetic and how the Holocaust killed many innocent families and people.
