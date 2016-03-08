Chelsea post 'say no to anti-semitism' video

Please take a moment to watch this. #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/9caXmbpRRH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2019

Premier League giants Chelsea posted a video on Twitter recently remembering the Holocaust and proving their stance against anti-semetism.The video shows Blues defender Antonio Rudiger and people from various ethinicities coming together and talking about how the Holocaust thousands of Jews.



The video goes on to show people saying that they're against anti-semetic and how the Holocaust killed many innocent families and people.



For more transfer news and updates, click here