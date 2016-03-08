Chelsea prepare new contract for Juventus and PSG target
12 July at 09:00According to the latest reports from English newspaper Daily Express, Chelsea are preparing a new contract for tenacious French midfielder N’Golo Kante.
Kante rose to prominence when he was a part of the Leicester City team that miraculously won the Premier League in the 2015/16 season. After that, he moved to Chelsea; where he has become a mainstay in the West London side.
Now, amidst rumours that both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the midfielder; with Barcelona reportedly circling too, Chelsea are preparing to offer the Frenchman a new contract.
The Daily Express are suggesting that a contract would be offered at around €12 million per season, enough to guarantee that the midfielder spends his foreseeable future with the side.
Maurizio Sarri is close to finalising a deal to move to Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho reportedly included in the deal; after Chelsea sabotaged the player’s move to Manchester City.
